Niasse cops two-match ban for diving

Everton’s Oumar Niasse has been banned for two games after an appeal to overturn his suspension for simulation was rejected by the Football Association.

The Senegal international earned the Toffees a penalty in the 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday after going to ground under minimal contact from Scott Dan.

However, Niasse was retrospectively charged with ‘successful deception of a match official’ and received a two-match ban – becoming the first Premier League player to be punished by the new law implemented at the start of the season.

Everton's Oumar Niasse has become the first Premier League player to be banned for two games for diving after pretending to be shot in the chest against Crystal Palace #Disgrace #EFC #CPFC pic.twitter.com/tys03mlZow — Top Tackles (@TopTackles) November 21, 2017

The Merseyside outfit contested the charge, which was proven at a hearing on Wednesday, and was met with disappointment by interim manager David Unsworth.

“My view won’t change,” Unsworth said. “Contact is contact. Anywhere on the pitch, it is a foul. It is a dangerous precedent that could be set.”

An FA statement read: “It was alleged he [Niasse] committed an act of simulation which led to a penalty being awarded in the 5th minute of the game against Crystal Palace on 18 November 2017.

“He denied the charge, however, it was found proven following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today [Wednesday 22 November 2017].”

The 27-year-old will now be unavailable for the Premier League outings against Southampton and West Ham, although he is eligible to face Atalanta in the Europa League on Thursday.