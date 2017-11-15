Allardyce officially rules out Everton job

Sam Allardyce has officially ruled himself out of the running for the Everton vacancy after the Premier League strugglers dragged their feet on the job offer.

Allardyce was said to be a front-runner since the sacking of Ronald Koeman, and after holding initial talks to take over at Goodison Park, the deal reportedly stalled.

It has since been announced that the Toffees board approached Watford head coach Marco Silva as their prime target, which has left ‘Big Sam’ uninterested in being a second-choice option.

“It never materialised as I thought it would, unfortunately,” he told Talksport. “For me such a long time without a decision, I had to make a decision myself.

“The decision was it was probably better it wasn’t me, and I’d move on to something else. It would have been a fabulous job, but it just didn’t feel right.

“I think when you’re sat in my position you want people to be decisive and feel like they want you. I didn’t get that feeling overall. They were hesitating that I was the man.”