Moyes brings in Pearce, Irvine

New West Ham boss David Moyes added to his backroom staff on Sunday with the appointment of Alan Irvine and Stuart Pearce as assistants.

Sunderland coach Billy McKinlay is also expected to arrive at the London Stadium in the next few days.

Moyes was named the Hammers manager last week after the sacking of Slaven Bilic.

Irvine was assistant to Moyes at Everton and Preston North End, but went on to forge his own managerial career, most recently at Norwich, where he was caretaker at the end of last season.

While Pearce, a former manager of Nottingham Forest and Manchester City, returns to the club where he made 50 appearances between 1999 and 2001.

McKinlay, who worked with Moyes at Real Sociedad and Sunderland, had been working as caretaker at Sunderland with Robbie Stockdale, the Black Cats announcing on their website that he had left them to link up with Moyes.

Talking of his new role, Pearce said: “I’m really looking forward to coming in and getting involved.”

“The opportunity to work with David Moyes, who I have respected greatly over the years, was a big factor, as was having previously played for the club.

“It’s been many years since I was there for a couple of seasons, but I really enjoyed my time. The West Ham fans were fantastic to me and I’m looking forward to coming back.

“It’s tough times at the moment but it’s a fantastic opportunity for me. I’m really excited by the challenge.”

Irvine, meanwhile, said “I’m delighted to be given this opportunity and am really looking forward to the challenge ahead.”

“I obviously know David well from our time together at Preston and Everton, and it was certainly a big attraction to work with him again, as was the thought of coming to a club like West Ham.

West Ham are currently third from bottom in the Premier League with just two wins from 11 games.