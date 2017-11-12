Southgate praises Loftus-Cheek after England debut

England boss Gareth Southgate praised the talent of on-loan Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek after he made his international debut against Germany.

The Crystal Palace loanee earned the man-of-the-match award after starting in the No. 10 shirt in Friday’s friendly international.

"He has been able to battle through difficult spells at Chelsea, training with senior players who recognise his talent so get into him in training. Have they kept him in his place? Yes, I imagine they probably saw the threat.

"This season going out and playing has helped him. In the early season, I saw him and he showed flashes of what we saw against Germany. I think he can affect big matches like he did.

"I've known Ruben a long time – I think the first time I saw him was in an under-16 international.

"I've had plenty of long conversations with him over the years about the areas he is really strong in and the areas he needs to develop.

"He can probably add a little bit more quality in the final third. He can probably go and score more goals given some of the attributes he has, but I was really pleased to see the effect he had and to get a performance like that.

"When you see his physical size, you think you'll see a certain type of player. Then I saw what you all saw against Germany – one that is so technically-gifted.

"He's at his best receiving the ball behind the opposition midfield, driving towards goal and sliding passes into people. He can take the ball under pressure too which is a great skill to have."

"He's an unassuming, quiet, polite kid. I hope he takes huge belief and confidence from that because he's shown what he is capable of."