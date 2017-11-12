Hodgson: Wilshere agent making up transfer rumours

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has accused Jack Wilshere’s agent of fabricating transfer rumours after being linked with a move from Arsenal.

Wilshere’s contract at the Emirates expires at the end of the season and the Gunners are yet to begin talks over a new deal after the midfielder’s long history of injury troubles.

Speculation over an Arsenal exit has only increased with Wilshere primarily restricted to first-team football in the cup competitions so far this season.

Palace are one of the clubs credited with an interest in Wilshere, yet Hodgson has delivered an emphatic message about the accuracy of the rumours.

“Who has linked him? That’s what you need to find out, because it didn’t come from us,” said Hodgson.

“I will tell you who, his agent – because that’s where newspapers get their stories from.

“We have never mentioned his name. I work with [Palace sporting director] Dougie Freedman and we talk about potential players, and Jack Wilshere’s name has never been mentioned in this room.”