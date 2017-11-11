Meunier confirms failed Chelsea bid

Paris Saint-Germain full-back Thomas Meunier has revealed that Chelsea failed in a bid to sign him this summer.

Chelsea were in the market for a new right-back in the closing stages of the transfer window and eventually brought in Italian international Davide Zappacosta.

But after seeing a move for Bayern Munich’s Rafinha fall through, Chelsea also turned their attentions to Meunier.

PSG were unwilling to let the Belgian international leave the club though, with Dani Alves the only other right-back available to head coach Unai Emery.

“The last day of the transfer period Chelsea made an offer to Paris Saint-Germain, but I know the answer was no,” Meunier told Sky Sports News.

“The club didn’t want to sell me because we have two right-backs with Dani Alves and myself, it was difficult to sell one of us.

“I didn’t really think about it because they called me in to tell me ‘You will not move, so don’t think about Chelsea or any other club. You will stay in Paris and we are counting on you for the season’.”