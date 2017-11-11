Brady admits it was difficult to sack Bilic

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady has spoken out about former manager Slaven Bilic who she claims ran out of ideas at the club.

Bilic was sacked with the Hammers in the relegation zone after a woeful start to the 2017/18 Premier League season.

The former Hajduk Split, Croatia, Lokomotiv Moscow and Besiktas boss suffered a number of setbacks in his bid to turn West Ham into a team capable of challenging at the top of the table.

In his first season in charge the Croatian led his side to seventh, and their best ever Premier League points tally.

Bilic continued to strengthen the team but the loss of play-maker Dimitri Payet was a blow, and Brady says Bilic struggled with the disappointment the way the player departed the club.

Brady told The Sun: “He never quite recovered after the player (Payet) staged a strike and went back to Marseille.

“He began to run out of ideas as the team’s initial defiance to Payet’s behaviour faded and less than a year later the manager had also departed.”

Brady added though that it wasn’t an easy decision to sack Bilic.

“He was an honest man with integrity and intelligence and was furiously loyal to West Ham. So sacking this thoroughly decent man was one of the hardest things our board felt it had to do in 25 years in football.

“He was never afraid of the truth or of speaking it. We liked him for that, (co-owners) David Sullivan, David Gold and I. There was always an air of sadness about him, even in the good times.

“This sacking was in some ways the easiest and in others, the hardest. We would liked to have kept Slaven but we couldn’t. He understood.”