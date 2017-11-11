Arnautovic responds to Neville blast

Marko Arnautovic has hit out at Gary Neville for his negative comments directed towards the Austrian striker.

The 28-year-old moved from Stoke to West Ham at the start of the current Premier League season but has struggled for form and goals in an underperforming Hammers’ side.

He is yet to score this season in nine games across all competitions, leading Neville to criticize the former Werder Bremen frontman.

Neville has been assistant coach to England while he also endured a difficult time as manager of Valencia. And Arnautovic has come out in defence of his performances, while insisting Neville has no right to his criticisms.

He told Laola1: “I respect what Gary Neville achieved as a player. He was brilliant at Manchester United and hats off to him.

“But what did he do as a coach at Valencia? His job is to criticize, that is 90 per cent of his job.

“I am not saying Gary Neville is a nobody. He has accomplished a lot in his life, he is a legend.

“But as a coach? Let him stay on the TV.”

He added: “Most of them have no work, probably no life and no idea.

“I respect the real fans and I understand them. They were all happy to have me come to West Ham because I had done very well at Stoke.

“But the fans only see what happens in the stadium, they do not see what you do at training and in private.

“I know how strong I am mentally, how I work on myself. I have lost nothing and I’m not in crisis. West Ham can count on me 100 per cent.”