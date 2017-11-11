Premier League

Players and clubs remember the fallen

Every year, Armistice Day is commemorated on the 11th of November to mark the armistice signed between the Allies and Germany to end World War 1.

As such, players and football clubs alike express their gratitude for the fallen soldiers, who gave their lives for their cause on both sides.

The hellish trenches of the war were located in the poppy fields of Europe and thus the flower has become a symbol of remembrance, often seen on Premier League clubs’ kit each November.

