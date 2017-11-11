Jones injury fears played down

Manchester United defender Phil Jones is expected to make a full recovery from the injury which saw him limp out of England’s friendly against Germany.

Jones lasted just 24 minutes of the Wembley clash before he was taken off – moments after clearing Leroy Sane’s effort off the line.

The 25-year-old had received treatment earlier in the game, before playing on with a heavily strapped left thigh. It appeared to be the same problem which forced him off during Man United’s defeat at Huddersfield last month.

However, England boss Gareth Southgate has played down the severity of the problem and eased fears of a long-term lay-off, even if Jones misses Tuesday’s friendly against Brazil.

“I thought there were a few shaky moments in the first half. Mainly due to Phil carrying something,” said Southgate.

“He seems fine, we’ve checked him out. It’s something he’s been carrying but he doesn’t seem to be any worse so that’s fine. We’ll see whether Phil stays with us.”