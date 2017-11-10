Morata: Real Madrid return always possible

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata admits he would always consider a move back to Real Madrid, but only after enjoying a successful career at the Blues.

The Spain international left Los Merengues in the off-season and has made an instant impact at the defending Premier League champions, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in 15 appearances.

The 25-year-old recently expressed that he is happy in west London, but has now admitted that a return to Madrid would always be a possibility.

“Of course, I would go back, after winning everything at Chelsea and having a great career there,” Morata told El Larguero.

“It is very difficult to say no for someone who is a Madridista. I don’t honestly think it will happen, but you never know.

“I do not even think about it because I’m very happy in London.”