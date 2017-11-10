Klopp: I have more common sense than intelligence

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has explained his managerial philosophy, stating that he values an attacking mentality, strong work ethic, and common sense.

The Reds boss admitted that he may not be the most intelligent football manager around, but believes he more than makes up for it with his passion for the game and common sense approach.

“My managerial style? I hope no-one falls asleep when I answer!” he said, as quoted by the Mirror.

“I love to play entertaining football. I would rather have someone hit the crossbar than not shoot. I don’t like a victory with 80 per cent (effort).

“If you’re not completely exhausted, it’s a waste of time. I’m not the smartest manager in the world, but maybe the most passionate.

“The most important skill in life is common sense. I’m not skilled in intelligence, but common sense I take to the highest level.”

The Merseyside outfit won three games in a row, in all competitions, before the international break but are still outside the Premier League’s top four.