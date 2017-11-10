Benitez: Newcastle’s goal is to survive

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has attempted to manage the fans' expectations, reiterating that the club's goal is to stay in the Premier League.

The Magpies found themselves as high as seventh in the league at the end of October, but after losing 1-0 to both Burnley and Bournemouth they are down to 11th place.

However, Benitez has urged the Newcastle supporters to stay calm and remember that it's their first season back in the top flight.

“My message very simple, especially after losing,” said Benitez, according to the Sunderland Echo. “My message has to be clearer and stronger: just stick together. It’s very simple and very clear.

“We were relegated two years ago, then we were promoted, which was a massive achievement to do it first time.

“Now we must realise the target is to stay in the Premier League, be sure that we are strong enough to do that.

“The only way is to stick together. I can see some of the fans after losing the other day were asking me ‘you have lost two games in a row’. Yes, but we’re a new club in the Premier League.

“It’s true that we could win these games or draw, but we lost. “If it’s one or two bad results or even three or four, it doesn’t matter, it’s a long season.”