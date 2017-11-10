Loftus-Cheek compelled to leave Chelsea

Ruben Loftus-Cheek says a vision convinced him to ask for a spell away from Chelsea in order to further his development.

The 21-year-old Chelsea midfielder, who has impressed while on loan at Crystal Palace this season, has earned a call up to the England squad, as a result of his increased and regular game-time in the Premier League.

The Blues academy youngster, who has played through the England youth levels, scored the winning goal in the final of the Toulon Tournament against France where he was also named Player of the Tournament.

Here's some of @rubey_lcheek​ best bits for August   pic.twitter.com/fERiMmSEya — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 8, 2017

He has naturally benefited by the withdrawal of a number of first team regulars, but still takes his place in Gareth Southgate’s 22-man squad to face Germany and Brazil in two international friendlies, on merit.

Loftus-Cheek said: “I had a vision and it became quite strong that I wanted to go from Chelsea.

“I felt like I needed to play a lot, so I came in and said I wanted to go away from Chelsea and play games. So we came to an agreement.

“You can only improve so much in training. Games and training are completely different. So for me to get to that next level I needed to play regular football.

“I thought it was the best decision to go from Chelsea to play and develop myself which looks like being a good thing.”

Loftus-Cheek is expected to start for the Three Lions against Germany at Wembley on Friday.