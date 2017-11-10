Lampard: Don’t blame Mourinho if Man United flop

Former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard expects Manchester United’s title challenge to fizzle out later in the season, but won’t blame manager Jose Mourinho.

United are still second in the Premier League standings, but neighbours Manchester City are eight points ahead, while Tottenham are level and Chelsea just one point behind.

"Mourinho is a manager that likes to win and he has a way of winning," Lampard told Omnisport.

"It's different to Pep Guardiola, different to Antonio Conte and that's his way. If Manchester United don't win the Premier League, for me it's the quality of the players.

"Manchester City have a very strong squad this year, Chelsea still have a very strong squad and I think particularly the first XI, if everybody's fit, Chelsea are very strong.

"When I look at Manchester United, they're there around that area, but maybe the other teams can be stronger.

"I certainly don't think it'll be the manager, and I actually do think that Manchester United will be competitive towards the end of the season, so we'll see."

United have dropped points with two defeats (against Huddersfield and Chelsea) and a draw (against Liverpool) in recent weeks, and return to Premier League action after the international break to take on Newcastle United at Old Trafford next Saturday.