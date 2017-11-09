Frank Lampard photobombs fans in Japan

Frank Lampard decided to have a bit of fun with some fans in Japan who were having their picture taken with the Premier League Trophy.

The Chelsea and Manchester City great snuck in behind the fans before tapping them on the shoulder and giving them the surprise of their lives.

The fans could hardly believe their luck. After all, it’s not every day you get to see the Premier League trophy – and an all-time Premier League great – on the same day.

When you get photobombed by a Chelsea legend! 😂 pic.twitter.com/NsPwlymqbS — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 9, 2017

Lampard is clearly a big name in Japan, as his welcome reception at the airport after jetting into the country clearly shows.