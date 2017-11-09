Hazard: Playing under Zidane would be a dream

Has Chelsea star Eden Hazard opened the door to a potential move to Real Madrid – or even Manchester United?

The Blues star has reportedly been a target for the reigning La Liga champions, and Hazard has now revealed that he considers their current manager to be one of his idols.

Hazard also set tongues wagging by admitting that he would love to work with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho too.

“Everyone knows the respect I have for Zidane as a player, but also as a manager. He was my idol,” Hazard told Belgian TV channel RTL.

“I do not know what will happen in my career in the future. However, for sure, to play under Zidane would be a dream.

“I am enjoying life at Chelsea. I still have a lot of things to achieve with them. I am focused on playing for Chelsea.

“Of course [I would enjoy working with Mourinho again]. I like facing him also as an opponent. If we were to work together in the future it would be with pleasure.”

Hazard also revealed that he considered the period when Mourinho was sacked as Chelsea boss for a second time in 2015 as one of the worst in his career.

“There have been a few [bad times in my career],” he said. “We have had a few managers over time, which is not great.

“Mourinho was sacked the year after we won the league. In terms of selection I have known some highs and lows too. It wasn’t always great.

“There have been a few [highs]. The double with Lille was a special moment. To win with Chelsea, I am not saying it is easy, but it’s a big club so we are more used to winning.

“At Lille we’re not used to it – we won the French Cup and the Ligue 1. That will rest with the supporters for a long time.”