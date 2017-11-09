Firmino: Liverpool ‘hit bullseye’ with Klopp

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has heaped praise on manager Jurgen Klopp, saying the club made a fantastic decision when they hired the German.

The Reds went through a rough patch in the Premier League recently, going six games with only one win, but they appear to have turned the corner by beating Huddersfield and West Ham convincingly in their last two league encounters.

Firmino has been enjoying his stay at Anfield since making the move from Hoffenheim in 2015, and revealed that Klopp’s influence has made a big impact on him and the rest of the team.

“It’s hard to say one specific reason for this good momentum,” the Brazil international told the Rafael Reis blog.

“I’m starting my third season for Liverpool and, year after year, I’m getting more comfortable here, feeling like home, and that’s very positive for me.

“Also, having the opportunity to work with Jurgen Klopp has been very positive for my development. He is a manager that is very demanding but has a lot of experience and knows everything there is about football.

“Klopp is a fantastic person. He has that crazy way of celebrating our goals and is very frantic, but he’s an amazing guy.

“Liverpool hit the bullseye when they hired him, and the fact that the club is growing year after year has a lot to do with him.

“I believe that the manager has to find the best position for every player in the team. We have a lot of players that like to play on the wings, like [Sadio] Mane and [Mohamed] Salah, and sometimes [Philippe] Coutinho. Jurgen Klopp has been using this formation often and it’s working fine.”