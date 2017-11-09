Aguero eyes Independiente return

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has confirmed that he will most likely return to Argentine outfit Independiente when his contract expires in 2019.

The 29-year-old came through the Independiente youth system and left the club in 2006 when Atletico Madrid snapped him up. Manchester City then lured him to the Etihad Stadium in 2011, but he is eager to return to Argentina in the near future.

Aguero has been a prolific goalscorer for City ever since signing for them, and he etched his name into the club's history books this season when he bagged his 178th goal, surpassing Eric Brook's all-time record.

@10aguerosergiokun. Legend. #sergioaguero #aguero #cityvafc #mancity #mcfc #manchestercity A post shared by Manchester City (@mancity) on Nov 5, 2017 at 6:25am PST

However, he has revealed that a return to his native country has always been in the back of his mind.

Aguero said, according to Sky Sports: "It came out that Milan and Real Madrid wanted me and – I don't know where I read it – but they said, 'They just spoiled Independiente's dream.' But the idea was always to go back to Independiente when my contract with City runs out in 2019.

"I have an option to extend one more year with City where it's the priority but it's always an option.

"The idea is to go back. Now, I'm doing very well and hopefully, we can win the cup [title], but it's not easy."