Young: Rashford is a ‘special talent’

Ashley Young has praised the talent and attitude of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, describing the youngster as a special talent.

Young, who has witnessed Rashford's development over the last few years, has always had faith in the Englishman's talent and is delighted to see him put in the hard work every day.

"I saw him when he was coming up through the ranks at United," Young said, as quoted by the Evening Standard.

"He obviously got his debut straight away and kicked on from there.

"I always said all along, for me, he's a special talent. He was always going to go a long way.

"Even now he's got his feet on the ground and he wants to learn. He just wants to better himself each day.

"I think the manager is having to drag him off the training pitch every day because he is just wanting to better himself. It's refreshing to see a kid like that just wanting to get to the top."

Rashford has established himself in Jose Mourinho's side this season, making 18 appearances across all competitions, and has scored seven goals and provided six assists.