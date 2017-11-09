Morata: I’ll never regret Chelsea move

Alvaro Morata has revealed why he made the decision to leave Spanish giants Real Madrid and sign for Premier League champions Chelsea.

The 25-year-old striker completed the transfer towards the end of July and has since become a crucial part of manager Antonio Conte's team, scoring eight goals in 15 games across all competitions.

Happy! ➕3️⃣ #BlueIsTheColour 🔵⚽️🔵 A post shared by Álvaro Morata (@alvaromorata) on Nov 5, 2017 at 11:37am PST

Some questioned the Spaniard's decision to leave one of the world's most successful clubs, but he insists it was the right move for his career.

Morata told Marca: "I would never regret joining a club like Chelsea and hopefully, I will be a long time at Chelsea.

"You should never have regrets in life, all the steps that I have taken in my career have served for something and I have learned from them. I won in Italy, I won at Real Madrid and I felt important. Now I have a challenge ahead of me to be a champion in Spain, Italy and England.

"None or very few Spaniards have achieved that and that is my goal. To win the Premier League and be the Spaniard that has won in three different countries."

He added: "Now there have been three games where I have not been at my best physically but I have continued to play. This is what I needed. Real Madrid are Real Madrid and any player would want to be at Real Madrid. Why would I want to leave Real Madrid? I wanted to play, nothing else."