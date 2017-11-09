Bolasie not sure of comeback

Yannick Bolasie remains unsure as to when he will make his Everton return having recently overcome a cruciate knee ligament injury.

The 28-year old DR Congo international winger was injured in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United in December 2016 and has been working hard to get back to full fitness.

Supporting me every step of the way ❤️ #tbt A post shared by Yannick Bolasie (@yannickbolasie) on Nov 2, 2017 at 4:49am PDT

Speaking to Sky Sports News at The Football Black List Awards, Bolasie, who had only joined the club from Crystal Palace at the beginning of the season, admitted he won't come back until he feels like his old self.

He said: "I haven't set a date yet for that return. I can't really say right now.

"I'm back in on Monday at Everton. I'm probably going to be integrated with the team then, but comeback I don't know.

"I want to make sure I'm feeling good. It's not just my name on my shirt on the pitch; I want to make sure it's me."

Bolasie added that the 3-2 win over Watford on Sunday would be a massive boost for his struggling side, who are searching for a new manager after sacking Ronald Koeman in October.

"100 percent we needed that. It takes us out the bottom three and we can start looking up."

"Unfortunately with the way the season's gone it's not been the best for us, but hopefully we can start picking up from now," he added.