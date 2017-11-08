Pochettino: Kane good to go for the derby

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is confident that Harry Kane will be fit to lead the line against fierce rivals Arsenal in the first north London derby of the season.

The 24-year-old striker missed the 1-0 defeat to Manchester United with a hamstring injury, but returned in time to help Spurs to a 3-1 win over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Kane started again in the 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace last weekend, although he was substituted in the closing stages having taken a knock to his knee.

📽️ 👀 Every angle of a super Sonny strike at Wembley! 👌 🎯 #COYS pic.twitter.com/TOpYqCwhpv — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 8, 2017

The England international will play no part in the friendlies against Germany and Brazil after manager Gareth Southgate discussed his fitness with the club’s medical staff.

Speaking at the launch of Guillem Balague’s new book, Brave New World: Inside Pochettino’s Spurs, the Argentine coach said: “Harry is OK, he’s very good.

“He received a kick in his knee, but don’t worry, he will be available in the next game.”

No Spurs player has scored more Premier League goals against the Gunners than Kane, whose penalty at White Hart Lane in April took his tally to six, while also seeing him net in the fifth consecutive north London derby.