Moyes: I want to prove a point at West Ham

New West Ham boss David Moyes hopes to resurrect his career at West Ham after failed spells at Manchester United and Sunderland.

The Scot lasted just eight months in the Old Trafford hotseat, while he spent only one season at the Stadium of Light having stepped down when the Black Cats were relegated last term.

Moyes takes over the reins from Slaven Bilic, who was sacked on Monday after a poor start to the campaign, where his side picked up two wins from their opening 11 Premier League matches.

West Ham United can confirm the appointment of David Moyes as the Club’s manager. pic.twitter.com/AIOWnHWn27 — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) November 7, 2017

The 54-year-old, who earned a good reputation during his 11-year tenure at Everton, admits his first task at the London Stadium will be to address a leaky defence that has shipped the most goals (23) in the league this season.

“I think I do have a point to prove – sometimes you have to repair things and maybe I’ve a little bit to repair,” Moyes said in his first press conference since signing a six-month contract with the Hammers.

“I’ve been a football supporter all my days and I love to see attacking play and goals. I want it to be entertaining but that’s no good if you’re shipping in goals every week because you can’t win the games. You have to start defensively.

Productive 2️⃣ days for the new boss… 👊 pic.twitter.com/oNfSu3bFLs — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) November 8, 2017

“All the best teams have the best defences. We have to start from there, try and get a few clean sheets, find out whether three or four at the back is best for us with the players available, and get ourselves bedded down.

“I think we have enough good attacking players to cause teams problems and score goals. Let’s see if we can find a way to stop conceding goals.”

Moyes accepts he has to win over the sceptic Hammers fans, but he wants the players to come to the party as well after they let Bilic down.

The Boss doing some 1️⃣ on 1️⃣ work with @Obiang14… pic.twitter.com/Hci39u4wev — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) November 8, 2017

“I’ll do everything I possibly can to get West Ham as far up the table as we can, to try and give them the best team possible,” he added.

“We need the players to take responsibility as well. It can’t always be the managers who are bad.

“The players have got to show they’re good enough to play for the club, that they’re big enough to play in this stadium and in front of a really passionate support.”