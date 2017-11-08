Ox is biding his time at Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain says patience is a virtue as he looks to force his way into Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI.

The 24-year-old England international only recently joined the Reds from Arsenal with the intent of featuring more prominently and got his first back-to-back starts in wins over Maribor and West Ham.

Great win today 💪🏽💥 #YNWA A post shared by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (@alexoxchamberlain) on Nov 4, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

"It's never easy coming into a new team with as much quality as we've got here. It takes time to settle in and learn a new formation and style of play," he told his club's website.

"I've had to be patient. I'd have liked to have played as much as I can, that's natural. The only thing I can do when I get the chance is try to impress and help the team to win, with goals and creating chances.

"I'm going to keep trying to do that and keep pushing for starting places, just as everyone else will. That's the best thing — competition for places.

"The most important thing is that we're winning. I'm happy with the result and obviously, it was nice to start as well."

Oxlade-Chamberlain has missed out on Gareth Southgate’s England squad for friendlies against Germany and Brazil, meaning his next chance to impress will be after the international break, when the Reds face Southampton in the Premier League next Saturday.