Martinez hoping to revive Mirallas

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez believes the upcoming international break could benefit struggling Everton winger Kevin Mirallas.

The Toffees forward has started just one Premier League match this season, making four appearances in total, and on Tuesday had to deny that he was sent home for misbehaviour.

"First and foremost we need to help him," said Martinez. "Kevin Mirallas is a winner and at the moment he's going through a little bit of a difficult time and we need to understand him and try and give him a bit of support.

"From that point on he's got an opportunity to impress and go back to performing in the way that he can. It's been difficult; I know the situation inside-out.

"I don't think the story that has come out is entirely true but it's important now that he can have a little bit of new start with the international team. When he finishes he needs to go back and make sure he finds his best in the first XI.

"The understanding is that he is desperate to be part of the team and at the moment it's been a very, very difficult month at his club and it is normal that it's becoming a little bit of an emotional period.

"Kevin is an experienced footballer now and he needs to act in that manner and all he wants is to become available for his club and fight for Everton and try to help the team off the pitch.

"I just saw him before, he's in a good frame of mind and now I think the period with the national team is a good opportunity for him to show what he can do."

Belgium are gearing up for international friendlies against Mexico and Japan, on Friday and next week Tuesday respectively, in preparation for next year’s World Cup.