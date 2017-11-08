Courtois: City seem unstoppable

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is hoping to see Manchester City’s season derail but admits they look like title contenders at the moment.

City are undefeated this Premier League season and have won their last nine on the trot, giving them a nine-point lead over the Blues in fourth place.

"We have to hope now they drop points," Courtois told his club's website. "At the moment they are a bit unstoppable, they are playing very well and scoring goals.

"Last year we were eight points behind City at one stage and then we went on a winning run. I hope we can do the same.

"But the season is very long, they could have injuries, play a bit worse and lose some games. We have to be there and keep winning our games."