Reports: Simeone is Everton’s top target

Diego Simeone is among four targets being considered for the vacant manager’s job at Everton, according to reports.

The Atletico Madrid manager is said to be the top target of owner Farhad Moshiri, although the Argentinian is unlikely to leave mid-season and is reportedly happy in Spain, Sky Sports reported. He recently signed a new contract that runs until 2020.

The Everton owner will meet with the board this week with a view to bringing in a new manager on a long-term contract to replace the sacked Ronald Koeman.

Sam Allardyce is also being considered after reports that the Goodison Park club want the former England manager to take over until the end of the season, although Allardyce is apparently looking for something long-term.

Director of football for the Toffees Steve Walsh is said to be keen on Allardyce along with his former England assistant Craig Shakespeare, recently sacked by Leicester.

Owner Farhad Moshiri wants Diego Simeone to be Everton manager. Other more realistic targets: Allardyce & Marco Silva or give it to Unsworth — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) November 7, 2017

Were Allardyce to take the job, Everton would have to pay Palace £2m in compensation under the terms of his contract with his former employers.

Interim manager David Unsworth, who led the club to their first win since September on Saturday with a 3-2 win over Watford, is also a candidate.

Watford manager Marco Silva also has his backers among the Goodison hierarchy but is unlikely to leave Watford after only taking over at Vicarage Road in the summer.