Moyes calls for Hammers unity

David Moyes has called on the West Ham supporters to get behind him and the team following his announcement as manager until the end of the season.

The 54-year-old former Everton and Manchester United boss, who last coached Sunderland last season as they were relegated from the Premier League, has a job on his hands to improve the Hammers' current 18th place, after taking over from the sacked Slaven Bilic.

"At the moment they should be in a better position than they are, and I believe they will be come the end of the season." pic.twitter.com/AHsAlS2q1n — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) November 7, 2017

Speaking at his unveiling, the new man at the helm told the club's official website: "I'm really looking forward to meeting the supporters, being in the stadium with them and seeing them get right behind the team, and my team also.

"We need everybody with us. It's a big job we have in hand now but, with everybody together, I'm sure we can get the right results between now and the end of the season."

West Ham Joint-Chairman David Sullivan explained the club's decision to bring Moyes in, with some reports suggesting a number of other manager's turned the post down before they appointed the Scot.

Italian sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claimed Carlo Ancelotti was not interested in the role, while Marco Silva and Rafa Benitez were also linked.

Sullivan said: "This is a unique position for David Gold and myself. It is the first time in almost eight years at West Ham that we have appointed a new manager during the season.

"We need somebody with experience, knowledge of the Premier League and the players in it, and we believe David is the right man to turn things around and get the best out of the players at the Club. He is highly regarded and respected within the game, and will bring fresh ideas, organisation and enthusiasm.

"He proved with Everton that he has great qualities and we feel that West Ham United is a Club that will give David the platform to display those qualities again."

Up next for West Ham is a trip to Vicarage Road face Watford on Sunday November 19.