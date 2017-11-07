Mourinho eyes ‘strong’ festive period

Jose Mourinho is hopeful the return of his four long-term absentees will put Manchester United in a strong position for the hectic festive period.

The Red Devils are scheduled to play nine games in the always busy month of December, with fixtures coming thick and fast in the Premier League.

Mourinho has been without Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo for the opening three months of the season, while Paul Pogba and Michael Carrick have both been unavailable since September.

But the United manager revealed the injured quartet are making good strides in their recovery and he hopes to have them back in contention soon.

"We have the group of players which are the ones that we hope will recover as soon as possible," Mourinho told the club's official website.

"They have to work every day but they are in a good position now. Pogba, Ibrahimovic, Rojo, Fellaini.

"They are in good positions so I think we can go into this part of the season, the Christmas period, and after, in a strong position."