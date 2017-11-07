Schneiderlin remains committed to Toffees

Morgan Schneiderlin has refuted claims he was sent home from training on Saturday after a ‘lack of effort’.

The 27-year-old former Southampton and Manchester United midfielder was, alongside teammate Kevin Mirallas, reportedly left out of the Everton squad to face Watford on Sunday, as a result of a lack of desire ahead of the tie.

The Toffees went on to claim a 3-2 win over the Hornets, with both players forced to watch the game from the stands.

Schneiderlin has since denied he was told to go home by caretaker boss David Unsworth.

He wrote on Twitter: "I have seen press stories today about me 'being sent away from training'. The stories are not true.

"I am fully committed to Everton and will continue to work hard for the club and the fans in training and on the pitch."

Mirallas had on Sunday posted a message on his Instagram account, although it has since been deleted.

It read: "Thank you for all your messages. It's a difficult situation for me.

"But in life there are things much more serious than my personal situation."

While Mirallas has started just one Premier League game this season, Schneiderlin has started seven games.

Everton's majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has, meanwhile, reportedly held discussions with Sam Allardyce about taking up the vacant manager's position at Goodison Park until the end of the season.