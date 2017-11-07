Moyes named as new West Ham boss

West Ham has announced the appointment of David Moyes as their new manager, not long after the dismissal of Slaven Bilic.

The 54-year-old former Preston North End, Everton, Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland boss, has been brought in to turn the club’s fortunes around after they dropped into the relegation zone.

Bilic managed just two victories all season, with the final straw for the club coming after their 4-1 home loss to Liverpool on Saturday.

West Ham United can confirm the appointment of David Moyes as the Club’s new manager. Link in the bio to read more on the new manager. A post shared by West Ham United (@westham) on Nov 7, 2017 at 12:33am PST

A statement from West Ham read: “West Ham United can confirm the appointment of David Moyes as the clubs manager.

“The 54-year-old Scotsman arrives with tremendous experience and pedigree, having managed in the Premier League for 14 seasons, with eight of the last nine ending in top eight finishes.”

Joint-Chairman David Sullivan added: “I would like to welcome David to West Ham United.

“This is a unique position for David Gold and myself – it is the first time in almost eight years at West Ham United that we have appointed a new manager during the season.

“We need somebody with experience, knowledge of the Premier League and the players in it, and we believe David is the right man to turn things around and get the best out of the players at the Club. He is highly regarded and respected within the game, and will bring fresh ideas, organisation and enthusiasm.

“He proved with Everton that he has great qualities and we feel that West Ham United is a Club that will give David the platform to display those qualities again.”

The length of Moyes’ contract was undisclosed, however, he is expected to have signed a deal until the end of the current Premier League season.