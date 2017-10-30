Guardiola: Sane can still improve a lot

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Leroy Sane is a special player but insists he still has plenty of room for improvement.

The 21-year-old winger continued his fine form on Saturday as he set up a goal and scored one himself in the 3-2 win over West Brom to maintain City’s lead at the top of the Premier League standings.

Sane has now scored six goals and assisted in five more in only 10 league appearances, but Guardiola is convinced there is still a lot more to come from the Germany international.

The unbeaten run continues!!! ?⚽? We're takin' another 3 points back to Manchester. #inSané #LS19 #WBAMCI @mancity A post shared by Leroy Sané (@leroysane19) on Oct 28, 2017 at 9:10am PDT

“Sane is a guy with a special talent and he scored a fantastic goal but always I say to him and Raz (Raheem Sterling) – again, another goal – they still have a big, big gap to improve,” Guardiola said, via Four Four Two.

“I would like to tell them to be calm. Scoring goals is so important, playing well is so important, but still, they can do better, I have no doubt about that.

“They are so young and we will take that opportunity to work with them and maybe we can help them.”