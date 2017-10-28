Ranieri: Impossible to repeat Leicester success

Claudio Ranieri has played down suggestions his Nantes side can be compared to 2015/16 Premier League winners Leicester City.

The 66-year-old Italian manager led the Foxes to an unlikely title having built a team around a solid defensive unit and a blistering attack.

And after 10 games into the new Ligue 1 season with Nantes third on the standings, with six wins, two draws and two losses, and playing some excellent football, questions are naturally being asked if Les Canaris possess any other similarities with Ranieri's former team.

Speaking to BBC Football Focus, Ranieri, whose side are behind only Paris St-Germain and second-placed Monaco, said: "The French journalists asked me if there were some similarities between Leicester and Nantes. I said there is nothing. Only the manager is the same.

"Leicester was something special, it is not possible to repeat that in 50 years. It is not possible."

Nantes ended 44 points behind last season's champions, having won the league last in 2000-01.

Ranieri added: "When I was at Monaco, the chairman told me PSG will win eight or nine titles in 10 years. When they lose a game, we have to stay there.

"For us, it is important to stay at this level, not to win or fight for the league. I am surprised [by the start] but I am always thinking about where we can improve.

"Looking at the table when you are high, you can work calmly with the players. They are more focused and happier and then you can point out the mistake.

"You can imagine doing that after a loss – it is not good for a manager.

"I play in this way because I want to bring out the maximum from my players. I have to feel what they can do. If I feel better that they can close the space and play on the counter-attack, I will play this way."