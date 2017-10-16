Conte: Chelsea must dig deep now

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte believes his players have the strength of will to overcome their poor run of results in the Premier League.

The Blues were shocked at Crystal Palace on Saturday when the Eagles, who came into the game without a point or even a goal in the league, beat them 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

The defeat was Chelsea's second on the bounce, following the 1-0 loss to leaders Manchester City, and sees Conte's men down in fifth position after eight games, nine points off the pace.

"We have to find the strength to overcome this moment," the Italian told the club's official website. "I know my squad and my players very well. I have players with great will to work and to fight.

"We must be unhappy after a defeat, above all if the defeat is not one but two in a row. This is not a positive moment for many reasons. We are playing without important players and every game we are having a new injury, but I trust all my players and I try to give everyone the opportunity to take their chance.

"Every season is different. Last season we didn’t play in the Champions League or Europa League. This season we are facing four competitions. We are having a few problems to do this because when you have three or four injuries you are in trouble.

"This season we have to try to build something important for the future, to give possibilities to the new players to get more experience in this league, and to give opportunities to the young players to show they deserve to stay and play for Chelsea. We must have patience this season. It won’t be easy."