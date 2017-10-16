Pulis: I’m happy with Evans

West Brom manager Tony Pulis insists he is on good terms with club captain Jonny Evans despite continued reports linking him with a move away from the Baggies.

The Northern Ireland international was in the sights of Leicester City, Arsenal, and Manchester City in the off-season, but West Brom rejected their bids.

Evans penned a four-year-deal with the Baggies in 2015 when he left Manchester United, and they are eager to see the centre-back sign a new contract soon.

Pulis said, as quoted by the Daily Mail: “Jonny has two years left and I don’t think anything’s going to happen with Jonny for a while. If they’re talking, they’re talking. I haven’t got a problem with Jonny.

“There was a bid they (Leicester) put in and it was left to the club, as it was with Arsenal and Manchester City. We get on with it. Would Jonny have gone to Leicester? I don’t know, you’d have to speak to Jonny. Would the club have accepted it? Obviously not so there’s nothing else to talk about.

“The window affects players, it affected him and (Nacer) Chadli. It’s something they’ve decided to bring forward so it’ll only affect them a little bit less. He’s fine, Jonny’s fine.”