Benitez: Newcastle fans deserved a win

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez admits he was disappointed not to reward the club's travelling support with a victory at Southampton on Sunday.

The Magpies drew 2-2 with the Saints at St Mary's Stadium, with Manolo Gabbiadini completing his brace in the 75th minute to cancel out the goals scored by Isaac Hayden and Ayoze Perez.

Benitez was pleased to see 3,500 Newcastle fans make the 650-mile round trip to the south coast of England but felt sorry that he couldn't give them a victory to celebrate.

"I feel pity for the fans,” Benitez told Sky Sports. “To bring 3,500 fans this distance, it is a pity we couldn't get three points and send them home happier.

"It was difficult, but at least we got a point and the team showed that we finished the game with ambition. We finished strongly and could have scored."