Hughton tries to defend Bruno

Brighton boss Chris Hughton did his best to defend Bruno after the defender gave away a last-minute penalty, which led to Everton clinching a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

The Seagulls skipper caught Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the face with an elbow, which was spotted by referee Michael Oliver and punished, as Wayne Rooney converted from 12 yards out to clinch a share of the spoils at the Amex Stadium.

Bruno was lucky to still be on the pitch for the final few minutes of the Premier League clash after only being booked by Oliver, who also failed to send off Davy Propper for a studs-up challenge on Idrissa Gueye earlier on.

Hughton admits the match official made the right call in awarding a spot-kick to the Toffees, while he tried to defend the actions of Bruno.

“I’ve got no complaints with the penalty,” he said in the post-match interview. “In fairness to Bruno, there had been a lot of aerial duels.

“He wanted to use his body and impede the run in front of him. Because there had been a lot of pushing before that, the referee’s eyes were on it.”

Anticipation of the North Stand as Anthony Knockaert fires home. #BHAEVE A post shared by Brighton & Hove Albion FC (@officialbhafc) on Oct 15, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

Commenting on the result, Hughton added: “I’m incredibly disappointed. At this moment, because of the timing of the goals, it feels more like a defeat rather than a draw.

“We were up against a very good Everton side, they were good with the ball and had lots of quality – but at that stage, I couldn’t see them scoring.

“We had to defend well, through periods in both halves but particularly in the second half. But as the game opened up, I thought we were the side that would capitalise and we did.”