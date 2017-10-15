Koeman: One penalty should have been two

Everton boss Ronald Koeman felt his side should have been awarded two penalties in their 1-1 draw with Brighton and the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

Referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot in the final minute when Seagulls skipper Bruno elbowed Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the face, which resulted in Wayne Rooney rescuing a late point for the Toffees.

The penalty cancelled out Anthony Knockaert’s opener for the hosts just eight minutes prior to that, but Koeman pointed to an incident earlier in the game when Pascal Gross grabbed Gylfi Sigurdsson’s shirt as he looked to shoot inside the area, with Oliver waving away appeals for a spot-kick.

Asked what he thought of the decision after the match, the Dutchman said: “It’s a penalty. If the referee sees the clip after the game he will see that’s a penalty.

“He can’t see it and we can’t complain about the referee today. He did really well, but yes, it was an earlier situation of penalty.”

In truth, Oliver didn’t have the best of games as he chose to only book Davy Propper for a studs-up challenge on Idrissa Gueye before doing the same for a moment of madness from Bruno at the death.

Koeman is convinced he will get things right at Goodison Park after picking up just eight points from eight Premier League games this season, although he concedes the tally is far below their expectations.

“That’s not good enough, we know that,” he added on Sky Sports. “We work hard and we fight, but we know it’s a difficult competition.

“But I’m proud of the team and what they showed today in a really difficult situation. That’s the way we need to come out and win games – and we will do that.”