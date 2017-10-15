Rooney earns Toffees a late point

Brighton were denied victory against Everton on Sunday by a moment of madness from captain Bruno after their clash at the Amex Stadium ended in a 1-1 draw.

Brighton 1 Everton 1

First half ends goalless

Knockaert opens the scoring

Bruno elbows Calvert-Lewin

Rooney slots home penalty

Match Summary

The Seagulls and out-of-form Toffees shared the spoils in a game that only sprung to life in the final 10 minutes.

Anthony Knockaert opened the scoring in the 82nd minute before Wayne Rooney’s 90th-minute penalty relived some pressure on under-fire manager Ronald Koeman.

Full Report

Wayne Rooney’s late penalty secured a point for the Blues. A post shared by Everton (@everton) on Oct 15, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

In a game where the hosts could easily have ended up with nine men due to some horrific challenges, Koeman’s side would have felt they did enough to earn three points.

Despite the fixture on the south coast providing a dull affair for 70-odd minutes, the final stages proved well worth the wait for all in attendance.

Starting with Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s 74th-minute effort that was expertly smothered by Matty Ryan, the match opened up as both teams searched for a valuable win.

Michael Keane then made a world-class block four minutes later to prevent Knockaert from breaking his 13-game goal drought.

Straight after the close call, the visitors would have felt hard done by as Pascal Gross looked to have pulled the shirt of Gylfi Sigurdsson inside the area, as the Iceland international looked to shoot.

While the calls from his team-mates weren’t as relevant, shouts for a red card for a studs-up challenge from Davy Propper on Idrissa Gueye in the first half and Bruno’s elbow on Calvert-Lewin in the 90th minute looked to have been warranted.

However, the inexplicable actions from the veteran right-back allowed Rooney to find a crucial equaliser from the subsequent spot-kick.