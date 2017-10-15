Conte: Chelsea short of players and personality

Antonio Conte said his Chelsea side were missing three key players and the right personality to cope with Crystal Palace in their shock 2-1 Premier League loss on Saturday.

A Cesar Azpilicueta own-goal on 11 minutes kicked off proceedings before Tiemoue Bakayoko's 18th-minute equaliser.

But Wilfried Zaha secured all three points with his strike on half-time.

After the tie, Conte bemoaned three missing players in Alvaro Morata, N'Golo Kante and Danny Drinkwater and a lack of fighting spirit from his side against a team that had yet to win a game or score a goal all season.

He said: "To play this game without three important players, it is not simple.

"Today wasn't simple. I think we started very badly and it was very difficult."

Chelsea lost to Manchester City before the international break, making this back-to-back losses for Conte.

He continued: "Also we need to understand the situation and to continue to work to find the right solution despite the injuries. They are big losses for us but we have to accept the situation and try to do our best."

Victor Moses limped off with a suspected hamstring injury in the first half, with the Blues boss adding: "This is another bad situation. We have to check tomorrow (Sunday) with the medical staff. But for sure it is another loss, a big loss for us. You know very well the importance of this player to our team."

Conte concluded: "When you play against Palace away you need more personality, otherwise you allow your opponent to take confidence."

The result left Chelsea, who face Roma next in the Champions League, nine points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.