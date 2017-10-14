Liverpool v Manchester United: Five Talking Points

Saturday’s blockbuster Premier League clash may not have produced any goals, but there was still plenty to consider and discuss after the match.

Here are five important take-aways from the big match.

1. Mourinho’s defensive approach

Was Jose Mourinho correct to park the bus with a 4-4-1-1 formation when many felt a wounded and weakened Liverpool side were there for the taking?

The Portuguese boss will counter that his weakened midfield (both Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini were out injured) forced his hand and prevented him from going on all-out attack, but many were still surprised to see him leave both Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford on the bench.

That left Lukaku as the lone striker and Martial needing to do plenty of defensive work on the left flank.

It was a big-game performance that fell well short of being inspiring. Contrast that to how assured Manchester City were in their victory at Chelsea last month, and you have many feeling that the Citizens are now unquestionably the title favourites – particularly after they once again ran rampant in a seven-goal demolition of Stoke at the Etihad.

Had Lukuku taken his golden chance, however, Mourinho would have left Anfield grinning from ear to ear, and a point against the dangerous Reds is hardly a terrible result.

2. The verdict on Klopp?

Opinion will be divided on whether Liverpool’s performance on Saturday relieved the pressure on manager Jurgen Klopp, or further increased it.

The Reds were dealt a huge blow in the build-up to the game when Sadio Mane was ruled out for six weeks after suffering a hamstring injury on international duty.

And for the most part they dealt with his absence well, creating far more chances than their opponents and generally looking much livelier throughout the game.

Still, they once again failed to turn their possession into goals, and while the likes of Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah hardly embarrassed themselves, they also did not make enough of an impact to secure a much needed three points at home.

Questions will also be asked of Klopp’s decision to substitute Coutinho in the second half, just when it seemed like the Brazilian was coming alive.

The Reds have now won just one game in their last eight, and that’s the kind of return that will put pressure on any manager – even one as beloved as Klopp.

3. Did Lukaku fail his biggest test yet?

Former Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has been impressive since joining the Red Devils in the off-season, but this was always going to be his biggest test to date.

The Belgian has been accused of failing to turn up for big matches in the past, and unfortunately that is an accusation that will once again be levelled against him after a decidedly average performance at Anfield.

Granted, Jose Mourinho’s 4-4-1-1 formation did not provide much opportunity for Lukaku to strut his stuff, but when some smooth footwork from Anthony Martial and a great pass from Henrik Mkhitaryan released the big man into the box, he could only fire his shot straight at the goalkeeper.

Lukaku was also very fortunate to escape from the match without a yellow card or even two, with many feeling this challenge on defender Joe Gomez deserved a booking at the very least:

From Phil Neville: “I can’t believe that MA’s not produced a yellow card. When I 1st saw it I thought it was closer to a red card.” #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/UBgAbFGaZC — Gridiron Gaffer (@gridirongaffer) October 14, 2017

Lukaku also appeared to stamp Dejan Lovren when he was on the ground, although replays seemed to show that it was accidental.

4. De Gea is world class

David De Gea once again showed why he is one of the world’s finest goalkeepers.

Mourinho’s ultra defensive approach at Anfield might well have backfired were it not for a world class save from his Spanish stopper.

Watch as De Gea denies Joel Matip what seemed a certain goal with a piece of reactionary brilliance:

5. Herrera exposed?

With the absence of Pogba and Fellaini, Mourinho handed Ander Herrera a rare start in the midfield.

And while the Spaniard proved solid enough in defence, he offered little in the way of possession and attack.

Herrera spent most of the match just trying to do his utmost to contain Philippe Coutinho, and it would be fair to say not always with the best results: