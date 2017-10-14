Citizens rout Stoke in Etihad goalfest

Gabriel Jesus grabbed a brace as Manchester City scored ran out 7-2 winners over Stoke at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester City 7 Stoke City 2

Jesus scores twice

Sterling and Silva score in first half

Walker scores own-goal

Diouf scores for visitors

Fernandinho, Sane and Bernado grab goals in second half

Match Summary

Jesus scored the opener in the 17th minute after Kevin de Bruyne released Kyle Walker on a gut-busting run. The right-back slid the ball to his teammate who tapped in for his first of the match.

Raheem Sterling added the second goal for the hosts minutes later. De Bruyne was involved again as he set Leroy Sane off on a run and the winger picked out Sterling at the far post who popped the ball past Jack Butland.

City then had their third before half-time as Sterling managed to sneak into the Stoke box and did well to pick out David Silva who was unmarked in the middle. Silva took a touch before slotting it past Butland.

Stoke gave themselves hope for a comeback just before half-time as Mame Diouf pulled a goal back in the 44th minute. Just after half time, a Walker own-goal made the game tighter at 3-2.

However Jesus put an end to any hopes of the visitors as he fired home from close range for his double. Fernandinho then scored arguably the goal of the match with a long range strike in the 60th minute.

Sane and substitute Bernado Silva then added further goals for the hosts in the 62nd and 79th minute respectively.

Our goal scorers! #SharkTeam #cityvstoke #mancity #mcfc #manchestercity A post shared by Manchester City (@mancity) on Oct 14, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

Full Report

The hosts started the game in dominant fashion, needing only five minutes to force Butland into a save from a Sterling shot.

In the ninth minute Sane missed a sitter after De Bruyne set him up with a brilliant ball across the box.

The Citizens scored the inevitable first goal after De Bruyne released Walker with the defender making a run from the halfway line to get involved. Walker then picked out Jesus in the middle and the Brazilian tapped the ball home.

Only two minutes later did City get their second after Sane played a one-two with De Bruyne and picked out Sterling at the back post, who tapped the ball past Butland.

City looked to have sealed the game by the 27th minute as David Silva was picked out in the middle of the box, took one touch and fired it home to put the hosts 3-0 up.

However Stoke then gave themselves hope with Diouf powering his way into the box and finishing past Ederson.

The Potters then were gifted a second after Diouf’s header deflected off the thigh of Walker and into the net just after half-time.

The hosts however put any talk of a potential comeback to bed as De Bruyne powered past Erik Peters and slid the ball to Jesus who scored his second of the match.

Fernandino then scored a cracker as he received the ball from a Man City corner and set himself before the striking the ball from long range past Butland for the fifth goal for the home side.

Only minutes later did Stoke find themselves even further behind as De Bruyne put Sane through on goal and the German winger finished well in the 62nd minute.

Substitute Bernado Silva then finished the scoring for the home side after he was well found by Sterling and calmly slotted past Butland for the seventh goal for the hosts.