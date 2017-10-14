Burnley fight back for a point against Hammers

A 10-man West Ham were unable to hang onto their early lead as Burnley struck late at Turf Moor to secure a 1-1 Premier League draw on Saturday.

Burnley 1 West Ham United 1

Antonio scores in the 19th minute

Carroll sent off in the 27th minute

Wood equalises in the 85th minute

Burnley are six games unbeaten

Match Summary

The Clarets had the better of the possession and chances on goal in the first half, but a mistake at the back proved costly as they went into the break a goal down. The Hammers’ failure to make use of some early second-half chances came back to bite them as the hosts rallied late for the draw.

Full Report

The match got off to a fast-paced start and both keepers were busy early on dealing with some dangerous balls into their box.

The first clear opportunity came on 11 minutes when Steven Defour’s hopeful ball found Chris Wood, but the New Zealand striker sent his header straight into the arms of Hammers goalkeeper Joe Hart.

It was from a long ball up field that the visitors took the lead, a slip in defence allowing Michail Antonio to run in on goal before clipping the ball past Burnley keeper Nick Pope and scoring in an empty net.

But the London team were to suffer a setback soon after when their numbers were cut to 10 after two bookings in the space of a couple of minutes for Andy Carroll – both for using his elbow, saw the big man sent off.

More drama followed as Hart slid out to challenge Wood in the 33rd minute, the England goalkeeper seemingly not making contact with the ball and he was lucky that referee Stuart Attwell waved play on.

West Ham started the second half full of purpose as Antonio twice came close to scoring within the first 10 minutes, the England man unable to get a decisive touch on Manuel Lanzini’s cross and then being kept out by Pope after Lanzini and Javier Hernandez had combined well.

Iceland winger Johann Gudmundsson was unfortunate to see his crisply stuck shot from 25-yards hitting the upright on the hour mark.

The Clarets were battling to find openings against the 10-man team, but the breakthrough finally came five minutes from time when Gudmundsson’s excellent cross was put into goal by Wood’s powerful header past Hart.