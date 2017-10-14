Eriksen fires Spurs to victory at Wembley

A 47th minute goal from Christian Eriksen gave Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 victory over a difficult-to-break down Bournemouth side with Asmir Begovic putting in a Man of the Match display at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

Tottenham Hotspur 1 AFC Bournemouth 0

Bournemouth penalty appeal

Eriksen opens scoring

Begovic double save

Lloris denies Defoe

Match Summary

After an uneventful first-half, Christian Eriksen opened the scoring in the 47th minute as he beat Steve Cook before slotting his effort around Asmir Begovic into the bottom corner of the goal.

Harry Kane and Eriksen continued to test the Bosnian keeper but he was equal to the task and played a big role in keeping the score-line to just one goal conceded.

@chriseriksen8's second-half strike separates the sides at Wembley! Full-time: 1-0! #COYS #THFC A post shared by Tottenham Hotspur (@spursofficial) on Oct 14, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

Full Report

Spurs dominated from the first kick of the ball and had their first effort in the 17th minute as Dele Alli tried to flick Eriksen’s quick cross into the net only to see the ball go over the target.

Just two minutes later, Bournemouth had a great counter-attacking opportunity which saw Adam Smith cut the ball back for Junior Stanislas who managed to get a shot away, but the effort ricocheted off Davinson Sanchez for a corner despite penalty appeals for a hand ball.

The resultant corner saw the ball take a deflection off Eric Dier and looked goal bound before Hugo Lloris got down to make a great save.

Both sides struggled to create chances into the final third and despite Spurs having almost 75% of the possession, they went into the break on level terms with Bournemouth who probably had better chances to open the scoring.

A quiet 45 minutes at Wembley and it's still goalless at the break. #COYS #THFC A post shared by Tottenham Hotspur (@spursofficial) on Oct 14, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

It turns out half-time was just what Spurs needed as they came out and scored the opener in the 47th minute as Eriksen beat Cooks’ weak challenge before curling in an effort into the bottom right corner.

Just before the 60-minute mark, Harry Kane nodded in Kieran Trippier’s cross but the celebrations were cut short as the striker was deemed to have been in an offside position.

Kane then sliced through the Bournemouth defence and fired a shot at Begovic who kept the effort out, and although the rebound fell to Alli who squared to Kane, the Bosnian was there again to deny the effort and keep Bournemouth in the game.

Eddie Howe looked to his bench for an impact and introduced Jordan Ibe and Jermain Defoe for the last 15 minutes and it almost paid off immediately as Ibe played Defoe behind the defence who forced a good save from Lloris at close range.

Spurs should have added a second in stoppage time as they broke with four players and just Begovic ahead. Begovic came out quickly and brought down Kevin N’Koudou just outside the box to earn himself a yellow card and give Spurs a final chance.

The free-kick though saw Eriksen drive the ball at Begovic who caught it easily as the final whistle went giving Spurs a hard-fought win at Wembley.