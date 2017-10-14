Palace stun Chelsea at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace stunned champions Chelsea 2-1 at Selhurst Park in Saturday’s Premier League clash, with the Eagles recording their first points and goals of the season.

Crystal Palace 2 Chelsea 1

Zaha goes close

Azpilicueta deflects in an own goal

Bakayoko heads home equaliser

Speroni denies Alonso

Match summary

Palace started well with Wilfried Zaha prominent and would take a deserved lead through Cesar Azpilicueta’s own goal in the 11th minute. Tiemoue Bakayoko then headed home Cesc Fabregas’ corner to equalise.

Just before the break, the impressive Zaha scored what would prove to be the winning goal and a much needed three points in the English capital.

YES YES YES YES YES YES YES. [2-1] #CRYCHE pic.twitter.com/Xmbo9lWFVC — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) October 14, 2017

Match report

It was Palace who came out of the blocks quickly as Wilfried Zaha spun around Gary Cahill in the box and forced Thibaut Cortois into a smart save at his near post inside the first five minutes.

The Eagles were playing with renewed pace and energy and soon got their reward in the 11th minute when poor defending of a cross from Chelsea saw the ball break to Yohan Cabaye, and he cut inside David Luiz to fire home a deflected effort. The strike was later awarded as a Cesar Azpilicueta own goal.

Largely against the run of play, the Blues responded as Cesc Fabregas’ 18th minute corner found the head of Tiemoue Bakayoko and his downward header found the back of the net.

Zaha nearly made it 2-1 moments later as he broke into the area from the right before sending a whistling strike just past the far post. In the 39th minute Palace went close again as Andros Townsend’s powerful strike gave Cortois cause for concern.

Just before the break, the flying winger did give the home team a deserved lead after Mamadou Sakho had dispossessed Willian and sent him free. After cutting inside Cesar Azpilicueta with ease, he fired home with precision.

After the interval, Fabregas hit the crossbar from distance with Julian Speroni seemingly beaten when he found a pocket of space in midfield. After the 70th minute Chelsea had a flurry of chances to score. First, Fabregas found Charly Musonda who volleyed an effort over the bar.

In the 73rd minute Marcos Alonso forced Speroni into a great save as he made good contact on a strike from a corner. Hazard was then inches away from making contact with Davide Zappacosta’s cross a minute later, in front of a gaping goal.

Patrick van Aanholt and Townsend had chances to extend the home team’s advantage as the away outfit pushed men forward in pursuit of an equaliser, yet it ended 2-1 to Roy Hodgson’s men in London.