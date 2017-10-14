Abraham brace downs Huddersfield

Swansea recorded just their second win of the 2017/18 Premier League season with their 2-0 defeat of Huddersfield at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Swansea 2 Huddersfield 0

Abraham on target on 42′

Abraham adds a second on 48′

Match summary

Tammy Abraham was the hero for Swansea with two very well timed goals, at the end of the first half and at the start of the second.

Full report

Swansea were first to threaten with Kyle Naughton picking out Luciano Narsingh, who crossed well, but just too deep for the approaching Abraham.

Jonas Lossl was then forced into a good save from Abraham after Tom Carroll’s ball over the top had released his teammate into the box.

While the Swans were looking to get forward at every opportunity, Huddersfield were struggling to get hold of the ball.

A rare foray forward saw Elias Kachunga race down the left before unleashing a shot that Lukasz Fabianski saved at his near post.

Tom Ince then fired well over after a quickly-worked short free-kick on 27 minutes before a contentious decision as the Terriers were denied a penalty, on the half hour after Tom Ince raced onto a long ball forward before being bundled over by Martin Olsson.

And just when it appeared as if both sides were heading into the half-tine break level-pegging, Abraham tucked the ball home after a neat cut back from Carroll after Lossl had tamely given the ball away from a goal-kick.

Whatever was said by Huddersfield at half-time was exacerbated by Abraham netting a second goal just three minutes into the second period.

Jordan Ayew’s little dink over Lossl fell perfectly to Abraham who poked his effort over the line.

With their tails up, the home side began to play with more confidence and really looked to restrict their opponents’ play.

Fabianski had no problems with a weak Rajiv van La Parra shot just after the hour mark before Abraham missed the opportunity to grab his hat-trick when seeing his shot cleared after being fed into the box by Narsingh, with 20 minutes of the match remaining.

Ki Sung-Yeung was wide with a left-footed shot ahead of a Van La Parra shot that hit Naughton and then the crossbar.

A nervous Paul Clement paced up and down the touchline in the dying minutes and was ultimately delighted at the final whistle with just his second win of the season.