Man United snatch a point at Anfield

Liverpool had the better of Manchester United but had to settle for a 0-0 Premier League draw at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool 0 Manchester United 0

Man United with only 38 percent possession

Liverpool have six shots to United’s one

Match Summary

Liverpool had the better of the first half and had several good chances to score. It was a similar case in the second half as the home side dominated but failed to find an end product.

FT: Liverpool 0 #MUFC 0. Our unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign continues with a hard-earned point at Anfield. A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited) on Oct 14, 2017 at 6:24am PDT

Full Report

It would certainly have been Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho who would have been the happier of the two managers after his side showed a lack of attacking intent throughout most of the 90 minutes.

Liverpool had all the early chances, but tame efforts from Georginio Wijnaldum and Mohamed Salah did not trouble David De Gea.

The hosts continued to ask questions of the Red Devils’ defence, but too often the final ball was lacking as several crosses narrowly failed to pick out the men in the box.

The Reds’ best chance of the opening half fell to Joel Matip 10 minutes before half time, but visiting keeper De Gea did brilliantly to save with his feet.

United’s only real opportunity of the game came just before half time when some excellent play involving Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku saw the latter through on goal, but the Belgian’s shot was poorly struck and allowed Simon Mignolet to make a comfortable save.

Keep going, lads! #MUFC A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited) on Oct 14, 2017 at 5:45am PDT

The home club remained on top after half time and should have been ahead when Emre Can was located at the far post by Joe Gomez, but from close range the midfielder fired his shot into the Kop.

With Mourinho’s side clearly happy to sit back and absorb the pressure, it was all about whether the Reds could score.

However, apart from a couple of headers over the bar from Liverpool corners, Jurgen Klopp’s men appeared to run out of ideas as a dogged United team, who showed very little purpose in attack, held on without much issue for the point.