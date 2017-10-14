Vardy frustrated with dodgy season

Jamie Vardy says he’s been frustrated this season with Leicester struggling for results at the wrong end of the table.

Craig Shakespeare’s Foxes head into Monday night’s Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion in 17th place with just one win from their opening seven games.

Vardy, who is keen to secure a place in Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad next year, has an impressive five goals already, but can’t but help feel frustrated with results.

He told Soccer Saturday: “It’s been a dodgy one to be honest with you. We’ve put in some really good performances and got nothing out of it, and then other times, like Huddersfield away, we weren’t at our best and we got a point out of it.

“It’s been frustrating, but we know we’ve got to keep going, and put in some of the performances we did at the start of the season. The points will come.

“It is early days in the season. If you look at some of the teams we’ve had to play up to now, they’re all up there, challenging for the title. They’re out of the way now and it’s down to us to start picking the points up.

“It’s a points industry and that’s how it has always been. We need to start getting those points on the board.

“It’s a World Cup year as well, so I need to be playing well for Leicester, and hopefully if I’m playing well the team plays well too, and pulling us away from the situation we’re in now.”