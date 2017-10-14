Wenger thinks Ozil wants Arsenal stay

Arsene Wenger has unconvincingly said that Mesut Ozil wants to stay with Arsenal beyond his current contract.

Speculation has been rife over the future of the German international who has seemingly been on the verge of leaving the club for two seasons now.

But speaking again on the matter this week, Wenger who is busy preparing his side to face Watford late on Saturday, said that as always talks are ongoing with his midfield star, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

BALLboa definitely not at his best today assisting my comeback work 😂⚽. Nevertheless I'm looking forward to Saturday's match 😎 @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/LoF845YUge — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 12, 2017

Wenger said: “I cannot tell you what is in his mind. I genuinely think he wants to stay. But I am always positive about that.

“We live in the world where people have opinions and sometimes they are right and sometimes they are not always proven right on the longer period.”

Wenger also has a fight on his hands to keep Alexis Sanchez, who could also leave in January, if the Gunners want to make some money on selling their soon to out of contract players before they leave as free agents.

Wenger added: “You need players who have quality and Ozil is one of the best players in the world.”

Ozil joined Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2013 for £42.5m. He has made 121 Premier League appearances and provided 42 assists.